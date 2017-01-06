Hey, comrade, is Trump on your side?

Hey, comrade, is Trump on your side?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

First, a history refresher: For the past nine years, a smattering of Americans, most recently led by our now president-elect, have insisted that Barack Obama is a Muslim born in Kenya. For years, Donald Trump was unrelenting in his insistence that Obama prove beyond existing proof that he was born in Hawaii and not in the African country of his biological father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kathleen Parker: President-elect Trumpschenko 15 hr PC Criminals 1
News Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ... Thu Wildchild 1
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... Thu Le Jimbo 97
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... Jan 3 Mikey 4
News Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su... Jan 3 Wildchild 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
News Only one former president is confirmed to atten... Dec 31 slick willie expl... 34
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,688,399

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC