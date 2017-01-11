Herea s what Steve Mnuchin has to sell to be Treasury secretary
Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin has built up a very diversified portfolio of assets during his years in both the worlds of finance and entertainment. Now he has to sell off the bulk of it in the span of a few months.
