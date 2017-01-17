Goldberg: Trump's desire for respect makes unity impossible
"For many years," Donald Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon, "our country has been divided, angry and untrusting. Many say it will never change, the hatred is too deep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|41 min
|Catch5623
|60
|Broward County Republicans say goodbye to Presi... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Janny
|91
|Why Joe Biden was a most unusual - and effectiv...
|2 hr
|ICE
|3
|Former US President George H.W. Bush hospitalis...
|8 hr
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|10 hr
|gwww
|136
|Obama executive orders may not survive under Pr...
|21 hr
|Well Well
|6
|New York financier to land White House adviser ...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC