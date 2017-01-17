George W. Bush struggles with poncho
Relatively speaking, the inaugural address of President Donald Trump was short. It did not, for example, measure up to the 1-hour, 45-minute address in 1841 by William Henry Harrison, nor did it break ground with a catchy new slogan like John F. Kennedy's "New Frontier" in 1961.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|8 min
|gwww
|163
|Obama approval hits 60% at end of term
|10 hr
|Aponi
|18
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|Fri
|Taxed out
|147
|Obama grants final commutations, bringing his t...
|Fri
|He Named Me Black...
|5
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Thu
|lalady
|1
|Why Joe Biden was a most unusual - and effectiv...
|Jan 19
|Le Jimbo
|5
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC