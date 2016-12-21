George W. Bush, Laura Bush, to attend Trump inauguration
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, the 43rd president's office said in a statement Tuesday. "President and Mrs. George W. Bush will attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony on January 20, 2017, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.," the statement read.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|3 hr
|Retribution
|81
|Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su...
|5 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Dec 31
|slick willie expl...
|34
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|Dec 30
|davy
|9
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|Dec 30
|BDS
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC