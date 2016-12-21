George W. Bush, Laura Bush, to attend Trump inauguration

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, the 43rd president's office said in a statement Tuesday. "President and Mrs. George W. Bush will attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony on January 20, 2017, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.," the statement read.

