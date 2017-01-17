George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara, recovering from illnesses
In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016 file photo, former President George H. W. Bush, right, and his wife, Barbara, are greeted before a Republican presidential primary debate at The University of Houston in Houston. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, the former president was admitted to an intensive care unit, and Barbara was hospitalized as a precaution, according to his spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|9 min
|Le Jimbo
|181
|Obama approval hits 60% at end of term
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|21
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|Fri
|Taxed out
|147
|Obama grants final commutations, bringing his t...
|Fri
|He Named Me Black...
|5
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Thu
|lalady
|1
|Why Joe Biden was a most unusual - and effectiv...
|Jan 19
|Le Jimbo
|5
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC