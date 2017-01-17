Former US President George H.W. Bush hospitalised: Reports
There are 2 comments on the Channelnewsasia.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Former US President George H.W. Bush hospitalised: Reports.
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalised in Houston, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU television reported on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO - Former President George H.W. Bush smiles as he listens to Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speak as he met with Bush to pick up his formal endorsement in Houston in this March 29, 2012 file photo.
#1 3 hrs ago
Hope he has health care - oh yeah, forgot - we have been paying his health care, insurance, pension, travel and security for years. Bush Jr. has a wonderful outside Dallas to have plenty of room to paint his doggie pictures and the home next door to him was bought by the US taxpayers for 2.1 million so the secret service can live and watch him. There goes the neighborhood. Maybe he will have us all over for the holidays!
“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”
Since: Dec 15
3,150
California
#2 2 hrs ago
Let's hope Poppy recovers. He was the only half-decent Bush, and War Hero.
