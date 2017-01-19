Former President George H.W. Bush and...

Former President George H.W. Bush and wife remain hospitalized

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTEN-TV Albany

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, remain hospitalized in Houston, where he was in intensive care for pneumonia and she was being watched after complaining of fatigue and coughing. The 92-year-old former president went into the ICU on Wednesday and underwent a procedure "to protect and clear his airway that required sedation," family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTEN-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama grants final commutations, bringing his t... 34 min AnthonyNYR 3
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 39 min AnthonyNYR 99
News Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter... 1 hr Larrys Woffie Dog 141
News Obama approval hits 60% at end of term 5 hr lolol 11
News Why Joe Biden was a most unusual - and effectiv... 10 hr Le Jimbo 5
News Broward County Republicans say goodbye to Presi... (Jan '09) 22 hr Janny 91
News Former US President George H.W. Bush hospitalis... Wed Fit2Serve 2
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,281 • Total comments across all topics: 278,066,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC