Former President Bush's letter to Obama now public
President Barack Obama, left, and former President George W. Bush, right, shake hands following Bush's speech at the dedication ceremony for the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington The presidential letter George W. Bush gave Barack Obama hours before his 2009 inauguration is now public for the very first time. The National Archives released the letter Thursday, it reads: Very few have had the honor of knowing the responsibility you now feel.
