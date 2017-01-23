Former President Bush recovers from p...

Former President Bush recovers from pneumonia, doing physical therapy

In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush, speak at a college basketball game in Houston. Barbara Bush was discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, while her husband is expected to be moved from the hospital's intensive care unit soon.

