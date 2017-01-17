Former President Bush may be moved out of ICU

George H.W. Bush was unable to attend Friday's presidential inauguration because of his health, he may now be moved out of the ICU due to improved vital signs. Photo: Reuters Doctors may move former US President George H.W Bush out of the intensive care unit of a Houston hospital in the next day or two, with his vital signs returning to normal after a week-long bout with pneumonia, a spokesman said on Sunday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.