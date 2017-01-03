Former DHS head urges Trump to see ec...

Former DHS head urges Trump to see economic dangers from cyberattacks

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: ComputerWorld

Last week's U.S. intelligence report tracing Russia's cyber-meddling with the 2016 presidential election is a timely reminder of the cybersecurity risks that the government and private companies face, said Tom Ridge, the nation's first secretary of Homeland Security. "President-elect Trump is entering into a world fraught with hazards as never before," Ridge said in a telephone interview on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter... 11 min gwww 27
News Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ... 40 min gwww 19
News President-elect Trumpschenko 1 hr The Real Donald T... 10
News President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as... 6 hr Go Blue Forever 63
News Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ... 9 hr HoZayPootin 3
News Jenna Bush Hager apologizes for Golden Globes c... Mon Liberal Mental Di... 1
News Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year... Sun Cordwainer Trout 2
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,454 • Total comments across all topics: 277,780,205

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC