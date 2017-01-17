FLASHBACK: Watch President Obama's historic inaugural address from 2009
President-elect Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, January 20th. Take a few minutes to rewatch President Obama's historic inaugural address on the same day in 2009.
