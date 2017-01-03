FBI agent who interrogated Saddam Hussein leads airport case
The FBI agent who interrogated Saddam Hussein alone for months after the former Iraqi leader's capture is now leading the investigation into the Florida airport shooting rampage blamed on an Iraq war veteran. George Piro, special agent in charge of the FBI's Miami field office, was Saddam's sole interrogator beginning in January 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as...
|9 hr
|Trumpy Socky
|13
|Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year...
|23 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Kathleen Parker: President-elect Trumpschenko
|Fri
|PC Criminals
|1
|Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ...
|Jan 5
|Wildchild
|1
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|Jan 5
|Le Jimbo
|97
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|Jan 3
|Mikey
|4
|Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su...
|Jan 3
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC