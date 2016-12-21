'Extreme Makeover - White House Editi...

'Extreme Makeover - White House Edition' approaches

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

All 132 rooms of the White House, including the dining room, will undergo a re-do as an exiting first family moves out and another moves in. At 10:30 a.m. on the morning of inauguration day, President Obama will say goodbye to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. He and President-elect Donald Trump will meet again before heading to the inaugural ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your vote doesn't count Sat Democrat Hero 21
News Only one former president is confirmed to atten... Sat slick willie expl... 34
News Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi... Dec 30 davy 9
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... Dec 30 BDS 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... Dec 29 spud 52
News Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13) Dec 28 Adolph Trumpler 26
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,773 • Total comments across all topics: 277,524,006

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC