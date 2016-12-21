'Extreme Makeover - White House Edition' approaches

All 132 rooms of the White House, including the dining room, will undergo a re-do as an exiting first family moves out and another moves in. At 10:30 a.m. on the morning of inauguration day, President Obama will say goodbye to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. He and President-elect Donald Trump will meet again before heading to the inaugural ceremony.

