Ex-Bush chief of staff to helm top business group
The Business Roundtable on Wednesday morning announced that it has chosen Joshua Bolten, a former chief of staff to President George W. Bush, to serve as its next chief executive. The industry group comprised of CEOs from some of the largest U.S. corporations is one of the most powerful in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|1 hr
|berklee
|96
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|Tue
|Mikey
|4
|Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su...
|Tue
|Wildchild
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Dec 31
|slick willie expl...
|34
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|Dec 30
|davy
|9
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC