Ex-Bush chief of staff to helm top business group

The Business Roundtable on Wednesday morning announced that it has chosen Joshua Bolten, a former chief of staff to President George W. Bush, to serve as its next chief executive. The industry group comprised of CEOs from some of the largest U.S. corporations is one of the most powerful in Washington.

