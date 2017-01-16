Eshoo: Russian hacking requires indep...

Eshoo: Russian hacking requires independent investigation

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

When Osama Bin Laden ordered members of Al-Qaeda to carry out the brutal murders of thousands of Americans in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001, President Bush declared, "Our way of life, our very freedom came under attack in a series of deliberate and deadly terrorist acts." America responded with full force after the attack; preparing our military, helping those affected by the attacks, and ensuring that our democracy did not falter in the face of evil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter... 8 hr inbred Genius 116
News New York financier to land White House adviser ... Jan 12 Anonymous 1
News JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08) Jan 12 ICE 242
News President-elect Trumpschenko Jan 12 lover of differen... 58
News Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ... Jan 12 Battle Tested 44
News Four key times presidential nominees failed to ... Jan 11 West 11th 4
News President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as... Jan 10 LOCK 54
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,867 • Total comments across all topics: 277,995,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC