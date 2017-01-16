Eshoo: Russian hacking requires independent investigation
When Osama Bin Laden ordered members of Al-Qaeda to carry out the brutal murders of thousands of Americans in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001, President Bush declared, "Our way of life, our very freedom came under attack in a series of deliberate and deadly terrorist acts." America responded with full force after the attack; preparing our military, helping those affected by the attacks, and ensuring that our democracy did not falter in the face of evil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|8 hr
|inbred Genius
|116
|New York financier to land White House adviser ...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|1
|JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08)
|Jan 12
|ICE
|242
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|Jan 12
|lover of differen...
|58
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|Jan 12
|Battle Tested
|44
|Four key times presidential nominees failed to ...
|Jan 11
|West 11th
|4
|President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as...
|Jan 10
|LOCK
|54
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC