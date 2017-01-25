Emerging Trends Newsletter - Q4

The so-called Volcker Rule - named after Paul Volcker, a former chairman of the Federal Reserve Board - was part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act which forbids a banking entity from participating in proprietary trading or owning a hedge fund. The rule was designed to prevent banks that receive federal and taxpayer backing in the form of deposit insurance and other support from engaging in risky trading activities.

