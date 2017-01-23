Education nominee is breath of fresh air

Education nominee is breath of fresh air

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

For years now, public school educators have complained about implementing federal mandates and other executive orders that were either unfunded or came with a trickle of money for a limited period. They complained vehemently about the President George W. Bush's "No Child Left Behind" law creating new standardized tests for students and accountability measures for teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t... 2 hr Sandra 117
News Lawsuit Says Trump Business Dealings Violate Co... 2 hr Cordwainer Trout 5
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 4 hr spud 244
News President-elect Trump: Russian agent? 8 hr xxxxxxxxxxxxxx 16
News Obama approval hits 60% at end of term 12 hr PoliciaFederal 38
News .com | Trump undoes parts of Obama agenda with ... 17 hr spud 5
News White House visit a challenge for British PM May Mon PATX 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,246 • Total comments across all topics: 278,228,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC