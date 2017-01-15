Eddie Long, megachurch pastor embroiled in scandal, dies
Eddie Long, the flamboyant megachurch pastor whose reputation was tarnished after former congregants accused him of sexual misconduct, has died. He was 63. Long died Sunday after battling cancer, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, said in a statement to multiple media outlets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|25 min
|brad
|114
|New York financier to land White House adviser ...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|1
|JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08)
|Jan 12
|ICE
|242
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|Jan 12
|lover of differen...
|58
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|Jan 12
|Battle Tested
|44
|Four key times presidential nominees failed to ...
|Jan 11
|West 11th
|4
|President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as...
|Jan 10
|LOCK
|54
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC