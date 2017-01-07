Economists Want to Be Members of Donald Trump's Team -- Really
Economists aren't shying away from joining Donald Trump's administration and would be willing to pitch in if asked, according to former economic policy makers now in academia. "The president will be able to get any economist he asked for," said Glenn Hubbard, who served President George W. Bush as chairman of his Council of Economic Advisers from 2001 to 2003 and is now dean of Columbia University's Graduate School of Business.
