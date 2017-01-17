Donald Trump to Sit with Bill Oa Reil...

Donald Trump to Sit with Bill Oa Reilly for Super Bowl Interview

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Fox News host Bill O'Reilly will interview Trump at the White House on game day because the Fox broadcast network is televising the game. Parts of the taped interview will be shown around 1 p.m. PT on Fox's pre-game broadcast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 3 min Just Think 5
News Why Joe Biden was a most unusual - and effectiv... 1 hr Chick3687 2
News Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter... 5 hr Flavor7922 133
News Obama executive orders may not survive under Pr... 5 hr Treats5603 7
News New York financier to land White House adviser ... Jan 12 Anonymous 1
News JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08) Jan 12 ICE 242
News President-elect Trumpschenko Jan 12 lover of differen... 58
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,500 • Total comments across all topics: 278,018,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC