Donald Trump to Sit with Bill Oa Reilly for Super Bowl Interview
Fox News host Bill O'Reilly will interview Trump at the White House on game day because the Fox broadcast network is televising the game. Parts of the taped interview will be shown around 1 p.m. PT on Fox's pre-game broadcast.
