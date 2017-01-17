Dems wona t commit to confirm some of Trumpa s top Cabinet picks on Inauguration Day
Senate Republicans are pressing their Democratic counterparts for help confirming at least seven Cabinet nominees in the hours after Donald Trump is sworn in as President Friday. While Democrats are not committing to that number, they are suggesting that on Day 1 Trump is likely to get at least three key national security nominees approved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|5 min
|Just Think
|17
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|1 hr
|gwww
|136
|Why Joe Biden was a most unusual - and effectiv...
|6 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Obama executive orders may not survive under Pr...
|12 hr
|Well Well
|6
|New York financier to land White House adviser ...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|1
|JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08)
|Jan 12
|ICE
|242
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|Jan 12
|lover of differen...
|58
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC