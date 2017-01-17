Dems wona t commit to confirm some of...

Dems wona t commit to confirm some of Trumpa s top Cabinet picks on Inauguration Day

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

Senate Republicans are pressing their Democratic counterparts for help confirming at least seven Cabinet nominees in the hours after Donald Trump is sworn in as President Friday. While Democrats are not committing to that number, they are suggesting that on Day 1 Trump is likely to get at least three key national security nominees approved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 5 min Just Think 17
News Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter... 1 hr gwww 136
News Why Joe Biden was a most unusual - and effectiv... 6 hr Go Blue Forever 2
News Obama executive orders may not survive under Pr... 12 hr Well Well 6
News New York financier to land White House adviser ... Jan 12 Anonymous 1
News JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08) Jan 12 ICE 242
News President-elect Trumpschenko Jan 12 lover of differen... 58
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,037 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC