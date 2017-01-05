Continue reading Crawford marching band raises funds to perform at upcoming inaugural balls
It's been 12 years since the Crawford High School Pirate Band last visited Washington. But as another Republican president-elect prepares for his inauguration, the band members are getting ready to come back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ...
|14 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|23 hr
|Le Jimbo
|97
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|Tue
|Mikey
|4
|Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su...
|Jan 3
|Wildchild
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Dec 31
|slick willie expl...
|34
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|Dec 30
|davy
|9
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC