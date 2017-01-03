Condoleezza Rice endorses Sessions fo...

Condoleezza Rice endorses Sessions for attorney general

Condoleezza Rice, who served as secretary of state to former President George W. Bush, endorsed former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions Monday to be President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general. Rice, who is also from Alabama, wrote a letter of appreciation to Sen. Chuck Grassley about Sessions, where she said that Sessions, a "friend," was someone she admired "greatly."

