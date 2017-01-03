Condoleezza Rice endorses Sessions for attorney general
Condoleezza Rice, who served as secretary of state to former President George W. Bush, endorsed former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions Monday to be President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general. Rice, who is also from Alabama, wrote a letter of appreciation to Sen. Chuck Grassley about Sessions, where she said that Sessions, a "friend," was someone she admired "greatly."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|6
|Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ...
|1 hr
|HoZayPootin
|3
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|3 hr
|Geezer
|9
|President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as...
|4 hr
|LOCK
|60
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|5 hr
|LOCK
|10
|Jenna Bush Hager apologizes for Golden Globes c...
|15 hr
|Liberal Mental Di...
|1
|Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year...
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC