Collateral damage on the Homefront: We must hold George W. Bush...

While much of the country was trying to figure out how Donald Trump had become president-elect, CodePink was convening an event with the potential to change the culture that created a Trump-sized hole in the White House. Because really, how could he not have been elected? In an increasingly careless, narcissistic, no-accountability nation, the electoral slide to this crass man who has never been held accountable for his lies, his bottom-feeder language, his lack of ethics and his potentially illegal business dealings was virtually inevitable.
