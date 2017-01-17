CNN's documentary 'The End' tracks end of Obama presidency
President Barack Obama waves to people in the community during a visit to the Jobs Have Priority Naylor Road Family Shelter in Washington, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. President Barack Obama waves to people in the community during a visit to the Jobs Have Priority Naylor Road Family Shelter in Washington, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama executive orders may not survive under Pr...
|17 min
|Wildchild
|2
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|11 hr
|inbred Genius
|116
|New York financier to land White House adviser ...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|1
|JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08)
|Jan 12
|ICE
|242
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|Jan 12
|lover of differen...
|58
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|Jan 12
|Battle Tested
|44
|Four key times presidential nominees failed to ...
|Jan 11
|West 11th
|4
