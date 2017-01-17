CNN's documentary 'The End' tracks end of Obama presidency
Less than 48 hours before President Barack Obama leaves office, CNN will air an intimate tribute told through the workdays and accounts of key White House staff members. But however worthy it may be, this two-hour documentary, airing Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST, may face a wary reception.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama executive orders may not survive under Pr...
|18 min
|Wildchild
|2
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|11 hr
|inbred Genius
|116
|New York financier to land White House adviser ...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|1
|JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08)
|Jan 12
|ICE
|242
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|Jan 12
|lover of differen...
|58
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|Jan 12
|Battle Tested
|44
|Four key times presidential nominees failed to ...
|Jan 11
|West 11th
|4
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC