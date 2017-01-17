CNN's documentary 'The End' tracks en...

CNN's documentary 'The End' tracks end of Obama presidency

Less than 48 hours before President Barack Obama leaves office, CNN will air an intimate tribute told through the workdays and accounts of key White House staff members. But however worthy it may be, this two-hour documentary, airing Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST, may face a wary reception.

