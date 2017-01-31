Christian Leaders Question Trump's Promise To Favor Christian Refugees
President Trump is promising to give priority to Christians fleeing persecution - yet some of the strongest criticism of his executive order is coming from Christian leaders themselves. Some say the temporary ban on admitting refugees challenges the Christian ethic of welcoming the stranger.
