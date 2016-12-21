Chicago lost no time in 2017 racking ...

Chicago lost no time in 2017 racking up the totals for another record year of criminal violence

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

If Chicago had been run by Republicans for decades, and its mayor were George W. Bush's former chief-of-staff, the city's horrendous level of carnage would be the top domestic story of last year, this year, and every year. It would become a symbol of our national shame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 18 min Quirky 68
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
News Only one former president is confirmed to atten... Dec 31 slick willie expl... 34
News Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi... Dec 30 davy 9
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... Dec 30 BDS 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... Dec 29 spud 52
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,103 • Total comments across all topics: 277,551,681

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC