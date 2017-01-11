Chao says private investors can help ...

Chao says private investors can help boost transportation

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this Nov. 21, 2016 file photo, Transportation Secretary-designate Elaine Chao arrives at Trump Tower in New York. Chao is facing questions from senators seeking insights into how the Trump administration plans to implement the president-elect's promise to generate $1 trillion in infrastructure spending and to regulate self-driving cars and drones, among other concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08) 11 min Cakez1200 237
News Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter... 1 hr DR X 91
News Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ... 4 hr huntcoyotes 42
News President-elect Trumpschenko 7 hr The Real Donald T... 51
News Four key times presidential nominees failed to ... 17 hr West 11th 4
News President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as... Tue LOCK 67
News Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ... Tue HoZayPootin 3
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,730 • Total comments across all topics: 277,825,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC