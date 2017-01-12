Bush twins write heartfelt letter to Obama sisters
President George W. Bush's twin daughters are offering advice to Malia and Sasha Obama, who are soon to join them in the ranks of former first kids. The Bush daughters - who first became familiar with the White House during the presidency of their grandfather, George H.W. Bush - recalled returning to the executive mansion in 2008 as young women to show the Obama girls around.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York financier to land White House adviser ...
|13 min
|Giggle1101
|2
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|1 hr
|Munkey4836
|60
|JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|Candy8453
|244
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|4 hr
|berklee
|103
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|15 hr
|Battle Tested
|45
|Four key times presidential nominees failed to ...
|Wed
|West 11th
|4
|President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as...
|Tue
|LOCK
|67
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC