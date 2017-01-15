Bush Twins Write Heartfelt Letter to ...

Bush Twins Write Heartfelt Letter to Obama Sisters

15 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

President George W. Bush's twin daughters are offering advice to Malia and Sasha Obama, who are soon to join them in the ranks of former first kids. The Bush daughters - who first became familiar with the White House during the presidency of their grandfather, George H.W. Bush - recalled returning to the executive mansion in 2008 as young women to show the Obama girls around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Chicago, IL

