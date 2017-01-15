Bush Twins Write Heartfelt Letter to Obama Sisters
President George W. Bush's twin daughters are offering advice to Malia and Sasha Obama, who are soon to join them in the ranks of former first kids. The Bush daughters - who first became familiar with the White House during the presidency of their grandfather, George H.W. Bush - recalled returning to the executive mansion in 2008 as young women to show the Obama girls around.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|11 hr
|WEKNOW
|114
|New York financier to land White House adviser ...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|1
|JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08)
|Jan 12
|ICE
|242
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|Jan 12
|lover of differen...
|58
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|Jan 12
|Battle Tested
|44
|Four key times presidential nominees failed to ...
|Jan 11
|West 11th
|4
|President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as...
|Jan 10
|LOCK
|54
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC