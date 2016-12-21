There are on the New York Daily News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstaining from UN vote. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

John Bolton, an adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, blasted President Obama Sunday as "vindictive," a week after the U.S. abstained from voting on a UN resolution declaring Israeli settlements in occupied territories illegal. "President Obama has very negative views on the state of Israel.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.