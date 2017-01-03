Bill O'Reilly Blames Lack of Entertainers at Inauguration on 'Reverse McCarthyism'

During Bill O'Reilly's Talking Points segment this evening, the Fox News host took aim at the entertainment industry, claiming that it is putting pressure on individual entertainers to not appear at Donald Trump's inauguration. After noting that the short list of acts performing so far, O'Reilly then brought up how previous inaugurations, noting that the contentious election of George W. Bush didn't stop major musical artists from showing up.

