Bill O'Reilly Blames Lack of Entertainers at Inauguration on 'Reverse McCarthyism'
During Bill O'Reilly's Talking Points segment this evening, the Fox News host took aim at the entertainment industry, claiming that it is putting pressure on individual entertainers to not appear at Donald Trump's inauguration. After noting that the short list of acts performing so far, O'Reilly then brought up how previous inaugurations, noting that the contentious election of George W. Bush didn't stop major musical artists from showing up.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|2 hr
|Le Jimbo
|94
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|14 hr
|Mikey
|4
|Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su...
|23 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Dec 31
|slick willie expl...
|34
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|Dec 30
|davy
|9
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
