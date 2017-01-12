Big-money names behind inaugural start to come out despite Trump's...
Donald Trump is trying to keep the names of the people and companies donating millions of dollars to his inauguration festivities this week a secret - a break from his Republican and Democratic predecessors in the White House. At least the last three presidents, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, all disclosed names of donors before they were sworn into office.
