Aziz Ansari skewers Trump, "racist" fans on "SNL"
Comedian and actor Aziz Ansari hosted the first "Saturday Night Live" episode of Donald Trump's presidency . As expected, the show didn't waist any time poking fun at the new administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|16 min
|spocko
|197
|Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t...
|18 min
|BHM5267
|7
|Obama approval hits 60% at end of term
|39 min
|RED
|36
|Bill Lewis: The honeymoon's over before it began
|21 hr
|SHEZA TENN
|1
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|Jan 20
|Taxed out
|147
|Obama grants final commutations, bringing his t...
|Jan 20
|He Named Me Black...
|5
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC