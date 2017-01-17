Donald Trump reignited his feud with John Lewis on Tuesday, citing news reports that the Georgia congressman and civil rights icon also boycotted George W. Bush's inauguration 16 years ago. Attacked by Trump, Lewis acknowledges he boycotted Bush inauguration, too Donald Trump reignited his feud with John Lewis on Tuesday, citing news reports that the Georgia congressman and civil rights icon also boycotted George W. Bush's inauguration 16 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.