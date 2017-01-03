At Odds With GOP Over Hacking, Trump ...

At Odds With GOP Over Hacking, Trump Splits With Precedent

President-elect Donald Trump continues to dispute the consensus of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia used computer hacking to interfere in the 2016 elections. He does so even though other Republican leaders and analysts perceive a serious cyberattack that demands retaliation.

