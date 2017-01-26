At anti-abortion march, Kellyanne Con...

At anti-abortion march, Kellyanne Conway promises a a new dawn for lifea

Read more: Bellingham Herald

Signaling a renewed commitment to restricting abortion in Donald Trump's administration, Vice-President Mike Pence and presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway spoke at the March for Life in Washington, D.C. Friday. Their appearance marked the first time White House officials had attended the long-running anti-abortion march.

