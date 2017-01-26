Arkansan to be first black chief judge on 8th circuit court
A Hope, Arkansas, native is to become the first black chief judge of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Lavenski Smith, now of Little Rock, is to become chief judge of the St. Louis-based on March 11. He succeeds Judge William Jay Riley, whose seven-year term as chief judge is expiring.
