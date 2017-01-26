Analysis: Trumpa s border wall faces reality check
President Donald Trump's vow to accelerate construction of a "contiguous, physical wall" along the Mexican border is slamming into a Washington reality - who's going to pay for it and how? U.S. taxpayers will foot the bill, starting with existing money in the Department of Homeland Security account that amounts to a small down payment. Then it's up to the Republican-led Congress to come up with possibly billions of dollars more, cutting money for other domestic programs to finance the wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|43 min
|tapsiatk
|284
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|53 min
|DR X
|55
|Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t...
|2 hr
|Sandra
|206
|Obama approval hits 60% at end of term
|9 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|50
|Analysis: Trump's border wall faces reality check
|10 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|6
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|11 hr
|car
|51
|Trumpa s Immigration CrackdownHea s expected to...
|Wed
|Faith Michigan
|5
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC