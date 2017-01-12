America dropped 26,171 bombs in 2016....

America dropped 26,171 bombs in 2016. What a bloody end to Obama's reign

16 hrs ago

According to new figures, the US dropped nearly three bombs every hour, 24 hours a day. Dare we think how Donald Trump will continue this legacy? Most Americans would probably be astounded to realize that the president who has been painted by Washington pundits as a reluctant warrior has actually been a hawk.

