America dropped 26,171 bombs in 2016. What a bloody end to Obama's reign
According to new figures, the US dropped nearly three bombs every hour, 24 hours a day. Dare we think how Donald Trump will continue this legacy? Most Americans would probably be astounded to realize that the president who has been painted by Washington pundits as a reluctant warrior has actually been a hawk.
Read more at OpEdNews.
