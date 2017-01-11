Alec Baldwin Says Hea s Looking for a...

Alec Baldwin Says Hea s Looking for a oeOther Venuesa to Spoof Trump

Alec Baldwin has played President-elect Donald Trump for Saturday Night Live since last year, and he's not planning to stop any time soon. In fact, the actor, who hosts the ABC game show The Match Game , told ABC News that while SNL is a major time commitment, he'll continue to "do it some."

