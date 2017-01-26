A look at the reported top contenders for the Supreme Court

A look at Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor, the federal appeals court judges who are seen as the leading candidates to be President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court. Each was appointed to the appellate bench by President George W. Bush, appeared on Trump's list of 21 possible choices that he made public during the campaign and has met with Trump to discuss the vacancy that arose when Justice Antonin Scalia died nearly a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.