A look at the reported top contenders...

A look at the reported top contenders for the Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A look at Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor, the federal appeals court judges who are seen as the leading candidates to be President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court. Each was appointed to the appellate bench by President George W. Bush, appeared on Trump's list of 21 possible choices that he made public during the campaign and has met with Trump to discuss the vacancy that arose when Justice Antonin Scalia died nearly a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Is All-in on an Infowars-Approved Voter-F... 5 hr remartin 1
News Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t... 10 hr Autistic mormon 217
News Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06) Fri Phart Hard 150
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... Fri Retribution 290
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... Fri gwww 64
News Obama approval hits 60% at end of term Jan 26 Donald duck Von T... 50
News Analysis: Trump's border wall faces reality check Jan 26 The Real Donald T... 6
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,708 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC