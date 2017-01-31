A look at the reported top contenders for the Supreme Court
Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor are the three federal appeals court judges who are seen as the leading candidates. Each was appointed to the appellate bench by President George W. Bush.
