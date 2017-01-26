A look at border security, fencing as...

A look at border security, fencing as Trump announces wall

There are 33 comments on the WWSB story from 16 hrs ago, titled A look at border security, fencing as Trump announces wall.

President Donald Trump announced his long-awaited plan Wednesday to build a wall on the 1,954-mile U.S. border with Mexico, calling for its "immediate construction" to stop illegal immigration, drug and human trafficking and acts of terrorism. One-third of the U.S.-Mexico border, or 653 miles, is already studded with fence in a potpourri of styles, from menacing barriers to those that can be easily hopped.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 16 hrs ago
President Trump won the election because we a border problem. And those most worried, have folks on the other side of the border. Come in legally and there'll be no difficulty.

Trump Keeping Promises

Houston, TX

#3 14 hrs ago
Trump really appears to be keeping his promises. He is really getting to work whereas Obama would usually just state his opinion and then go play golf.

The legislation to build the wall was passed a long time ago. Trump is really giving the order to build it. I heard Trump on the radio restating his promise that we are going to get the illegal aliens out with special emphasis on the law breakers and trouble makers.

Donald Trump is earning respect.

Maybe he should offer former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio a job in charge of ICE or Border Patrol.

Trump Keeping Promises

Houston, TX

#4 14 hrs ago
Trump has ordered a stop to Obama's catch and release policy in which Border Patrol under Obama would just release people who crossed the border illegally.

Trump has ordered a large increase in border guards and ICE officials to enforce immigration laws.
Trump said that we don't need any new laws. We just need to enforce the laws we already have. Trump has ordered that the laws be enforced.

Trump Keeping Promises

Houston, TX

#5 14 hrs ago
Trump has ordered a stop to immigration from countries where radical islam and terrorism are frequent problems.

henry

Whitehall, PA

#6 14 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
President Trump won the election because we a border problem. And those most worried, have folks on the other side of the border. Come in legally and there'll be no difficulty.
I agree, but I hear there is alot of red tape for immigrants to go through to become legal. President Trump said he will speed up this process.

henry

Whitehall, PA

#7 14 hrs ago
Trump Keeping Promises wrote:
Trump has ordered a stop to immigration from countries where radical islam and terrorism are frequent problems.
Good news, accept for the innocent people caught in the middle.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#8 14 hrs ago
henry wrote:
Good news, accept for the innocent people caught in the middle.
The only people worried are those trying to get others in. And if your folks are legal, no criminal past, and without suspician, what are you worried about? Tell us more about this "middle" element you're concerned with? What does "Middle" mean? Almost good? Just suspect?

Well Well

Pomona, CA

#9 14 hrs ago
Send ICE to the Home Depot, better bring a bus. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN HIRE AMERICAN BUY AMERICAN.

gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#12 10 hrs ago
Most Americans dont live with their parents and in many cases the same state.On holidays they get on a plane to visit family.Why cant immigrants do the same?
gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#13 10 hrs ago
Mexico is paying for the wall.

Well Well

Pomona, CA

#14 10 hrs ago
Mexico already paid for the wall. All the illegal aliens cost this country billions, if not a trillion dollars a year. We will save that much money by throwing them out. The illegal alien ones.
Go Blue Forever

#15 7 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
President Trump won the election because we a border problem. And those most worried, have folks on the other side of the border. Come in legally and there'll be no difficulty.
Border situation and Immigration reform could have been solved, with the U.S. Senate's bi-partisan Immigration Reform bill, which was written 3-4 years ago.....but House republicans have sat on it ever since, simply because Obama was President.....

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#16 5 hrs ago
Trump Keeping Promises wrote:
Trump really appears to be keeping his promises. He is really getting to work whereas Obama would usually just state his opinion and then go play golf.

The legislation to build the wall was passed a long time ago. Trump is really giving the order to build it. I heard Trump on the radio restating his promise that we are going to get the illegal aliens out with special emphasis on the law breakers and trouble makers.

Donald Trump is earning respect.

Maybe he should offer former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio a job in charge of ICE or Border Patrol.
More ICE Agents and an increase in Border Patrol Agents with a commitment for deporting alien criminals. Those were the last president's actions. What's Trump doing now that's new besides a brick wall that is more talk then action?

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#17 5 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
Most Americans dont live with their parents and in many cases the same state.On holidays they get on a plane to visit family.Why cant immigrants do the same?
What empirical evidence do you have that immigrants don't visit relatives or vacation in other countries?

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#18 5 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
Mexico is paying for the wall.
Nieto Pena said bite me to Donald Trump

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#19 5 hrs ago
Trump Keeping Promises wrote:
Trump has ordered a stop to Obama's catch and release policy in which Border Patrol under Obama would just release people who crossed the border illegally.

Trump has ordered a large increase in border guards and ICE officials to enforce immigration laws.
Trump said that we don't need any new laws. We just need to enforce the laws we already have. Trump has ordered that the laws be enforced.
Anyone caught at the border entering the United States from Mexico can be returned immediately to Mexico. Central Americans surrender at the border to Border Patrol knowing that they're capable of seeking a court disposition for asylum. Central Americans are eventually released while waiting for their Due Process rights to a court hearing and pre-hearing investigation.

anonymous

New York, NY

#20 4 hrs ago
henry wrote:
<quoted text>

I agree, but I hear there is alot of red tape for immigrants to go through to become legal. President Trump said he will speed up this process.
Not really. We really don't have any obligation to take anyone in. Just pay people a living wage to harvest your crops.

anonymous

New York, NY

#21 4 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
<quoted text>

Border situation and Immigration reform could have been solved, with the U.S. Senate's bi-partisan Immigration Reform bill, which was written 3-4 years ago.....but House republicans have sat on it ever since, simply because Obama was President.....
We don't need reform. We need jobs for Americans. Pay people a living wage to harvest the crops. Done and done.

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Paris

#22 3 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
<quoted text>

Border situation and Immigration reform could have been solved, with the U.S. Senate's bi-partisan Immigration Reform bill, which was written 3-4 years ago.....but House republicans have sat on it ever since, simply because Obama was President.....
Why didn't Obama cram it through like he did Obama Care during the first two years.
Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Paris

#23 3 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Nieto Pena said bite me to Donald Trump
Funny, I thought that is what America told Clinton.
