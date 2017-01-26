There are on the WWSB story from 16 hrs ago, titled A look at border security, fencing as Trump announces wall. In it, WWSB reports that:

President Donald Trump announced his long-awaited plan Wednesday to build a wall on the 1,954-mile U.S. border with Mexico, calling for its "immediate construction" to stop illegal immigration, drug and human trafficking and acts of terrorism. One-third of the U.S.-Mexico border, or 653 miles, is already studded with fence in a potpourri of styles, from menacing barriers to those that can be easily hopped.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WWSB.