3 People Reportedly Killed in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale AirportThe gunman is reportedly in cust...
At least 3 people have reportedly been killed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. Multiple people have been shot and hurt, though the severity of those injuries is unknown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ...
|20 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|Thu
|Le Jimbo
|97
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|Jan 3
|Mikey
|4
|Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su...
|Jan 3
|Wildchild
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Dec 31
|slick willie expl...
|34
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|Dec 30
|davy
|9
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC