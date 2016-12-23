Yes, Dubya, Now I Miss You
When George W. Bush made the case for attacking and destroying the nation of Iraq, he made claims that, if true, would have justified nothing. And he proposed as evidence for those claims fraudulent, implausible, and even ridiculous pieces of information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
George Bush Discussions
