WND Spins Election Results To Bury Trump's Vote Loss
Remember after the 2000 election, when the ConWeb found different ways of viewing the election -- voting by county, voting by square miles, etc. -- to obscure the inconvenient fact that Al Gore got more votes than George W. Bush did? Well, it's happening again, this time at WorldNetDaily, with a similar goal: to obscure the inconvenient fact that Hillary Clinton got more votes than Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ConWebBlog.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|42 min
|BDS
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|1 hr
|Dale
|18
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|18 hr
|barrack
|7
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Thu
|spud
|52
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Adolph Trumpler
|26
|Who the Crusaders Are in 2016
|Wed
|T W Fontaineblow
|10
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC