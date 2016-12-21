WND Spins Election Results To Bury Trump's Vote Loss

Remember after the 2000 election, when the ConWeb found different ways of viewing the election -- voting by county, voting by square miles, etc. -- to obscure the inconvenient fact that Al Gore got more votes than George W. Bush did? Well, it's happening again, this time at WorldNetDaily, with a similar goal: to obscure the inconvenient fact that Hillary Clinton got more votes than Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ConWebBlog.